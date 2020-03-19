by Hunter Dawkins

To say the restaurant-owner Barrett family of West Harrison County have had difficulties with their physical locations since 2005, would be an understatement. The Sea Level restaurant in the West Harbor of Pass Christian has been through quite a bit over the two years it has operated, but even with the effects of COVID-19 (coronavirus) attacking nationwide, the Barrett’s keep their small outside-restaurant open on the beach.

“We’re just a little bit different than everybody else because we’re open air,” said Sea Level owner Dana Barrett in discussion of the operations. “People can put their own chairs out by the beach and we can do curbside delivery, as we did throughout the winter.”

In discussion of the past when Dana & Thomas Barrett previously owned Harbor View Cafe’s original location west of Market Street in Pass Christian that was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the restaurant owners expressed a deep appreciation for the community.

“We’ve been though a lot, such as the complete loss because of Hurricane Katrina to a temporary spot in Long Beach, then rebuilding another Harbor View in downtown Long Beach, the oil spill from Deepwater Horizon, to flooding here,” said Barrett. “This is another page we’ll get through, as we put on the boxing gloves and fight the battle with the community.”

From Burgers to four different kinds of soft tacos along with hot dogs, potato-crafted fries, and fantastic spring rolls, this is a stop for everyone and families. Additionally, snowballs galore on their menus.

Sea Level restaurant provides the western most view on the Mississippi Gulf Coast of the sunset. Currently, the hours of operation are 11am-8pm and you should give them a call at (228)493-5999 if you’d like a curbside order.

Like this: Like Loading...