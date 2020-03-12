by Hunter Dawkins

Tuesday evening, March 10, a resident in Pass Christian heard his car alarm and went outside to investigate. The resident observed a suspicious person inside his vehicle and called police. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival.

A short time later, another resident called police to report a suspicious person knocking on their door, screaming to call an ambulance. Pass PD Officers’ arrived on scene and located a 39-year-old white male subject named Robert Avrard from Waveland.

Avrard matched the physical description of the previous burglary call and possessed stolen items. American Medical Response ambulance service responded and transported Avrard to a local hospital for evaluation.

When Avrard was released from the hospital, he was placed in to custody and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a charge for burglary of a vehicle. Previously, Avrard has been incarcerated in Harrison County eleven times for different charges.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set Avrard’s bond at $20,000.

Like this: Like Loading...