In a five-part series, feature stories will be based on families of service members and daily life on the Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) in Gulfport during the worldwide COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

by Ryan Labadens, NCBC Public Affairs

Keeping social distancing in mind during COVID-19, many base services have been trying to find new ways to meet the needs of personnel onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport. Such is the case with the religious services hosted at the Seabee Memorial Chapel, which will begin live streaming their chapel services on the Seabee Memorial Chapel Facebook page Sunday, March 22, 2020.

According to Chaplain (Lt. Cmdr.) Mark Torres at the Seabee Memorial Chapel, the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps staff there will start by live streaming two types of services during the week since their regular gatherings and events have been canceled. One of the online services is called Barstool Service and the other is called Faith Talks.

“The reason we call it Barstool Service is because we’ll be delivering it sitting from a barstool,” said Torres. “It’s meant to have more of a casual, welcoming feel, just us sitting on a barstool having a talk. We’ll also have a small music section to it, and since we’ll be doing it on Facebook Live, we’ll be able ask for prayer requests and be able to take them right there.”

Barstool Service is currently scheduled to stream Sundays at 10:00 a.m. on the Seabee Memorial Chapel Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/ncbcchapel/ ). The other event, Faith Talk, is currently scheduled to be streamed during the week.

“Weekly, instead of having Bible studies or study gatherings, we’re going to do something called Faith Talks,” said Torres. “We’re going to try to make these more interactive discussions where we’ll have a couch, a couple of lounge chairs, coffee table – keeping the six-foot social distance – to talk about different topics, such as resiliency, and hopefully have guest speakers as we’re able.”

The days and times when Faith Talks will be streaming are as yet to be determined, but Torres encouraged people to check out the Seabee Memorial Chapel Facebook page daily for updates, not only for Barstool Service and Faith Talk, but for all other services and materials the chapel provides. People with questions can message the staff directly on the chapel’s Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/ncbcchapel/ ) or call them at (228) 871-2454.

