Gazebo Gazette

Gulfport resident Nickolas Shults was arrested Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of sexual battery.

The parents of a juvenile reported the assault to the deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Troy Peterson. The victim identified Shults to the Harrison County Investigators, stating that he sexually assaulted her.

Once the Investigators determined that Shults was the suspect responsible for this assault, a warrant was obtained and the arrest made at his Gulfport residence without incident.

Shults was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and was booked with a charge of sexual assault. He is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

Like this: Like Loading...