by Hunter Dawkins

After months of attempting to find the right company for months; Sprinturf, LLC of South Carolina was awarded the bid for replacement of the turf on the West Harrison High School field last Monday at the Harrison County Board of Trustees monthly meeting. Since being installed 12 years ago, numerous changes have been made to field equipment and turf, according to Harrison County School District Architect Marty Hardy of Hardy and Associates.

“If we’re going to do it, now is that time,” said Harrison County School Board Member David Ladner, when referring to the replacing of the turf field. Hardy provided an example of styrofoam pad that could go under the turf replacement, but Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill informed the board this added piece would be over budget in cost. The board unanimously approved the turf replacement by Sprinturf without the pad, which should be completed 45 days after the start.

Following this measure, the school board adopted the 2020-2021 school calendar for the Harrison County School District with a few minor changes, such as three teacher work days added to this. The board voted 4-1, as school board member Bill Bradley was in dissent.

In other actions, a payment of $512,400.96 was authorized to Wharton-Smith, Inc., for the West Harrison Middle School project, a request approved allowing West Harrison High School football coaches to attend an Auburn University coaching clinic, and an extension of home-bound services for West Harrison and Harrison Central High School students due to medical conditions.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 5:30pm in the Henry Arledge Administration Building.

