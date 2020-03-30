Gazebo Gazette

The United States President; Donald J. Trump, spread the social distancing measures for the the country until April 30th as announced in the White House Rose Garden at the Sunday afternoon on the update of COVID-19 (coronavirus). According to the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic could cause between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the United States if the appropriate steps were not made as reported in a CNN interview.

“The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” said President Trump. “The peak, the highest point of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks.”

While Trump had originally proposed that the United States would be in full recovery from the pandemic by Easter, the POTUS shifted his expectations to June 1.

In Mississippi, the cases have risen to 758 with 14 deaths, but a substantial rise has been on the weekend. The Mississippi Gulf Coast (Harrison, Hancock, Jackson) counties have 92 of these confirmed cases and two deaths.

Similar to President Trump’s federal guidelines, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has not placed the state or businesses on lockdown with an exception to restaurants and bars. Restaurants must provide curbside service while bars are to be closed unless they serve food.

Several local coast mayors have disputed with Reeves and his legal counsel to close down all businesses that were not “essential.” These mayors have attempted to remain compliant with the gubernatorial executive orders, but confusion surrounds some, such as the “social distance” gatherings.

Since 2010, the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 Americans a year and the U.S. coronavirus death toll topped 2,400 on Sunday, after deaths on Saturday more than doubled from the level two days prior.

Tests to track the disease’s progress also remain in short supply, despite repeated White House promises that they would be widely available.

