by Hunter Dawkins

After 11pm Tuesday night, the Pass Christian Fire Department responded to a call of smoke on north Market Street where the firefighters found a commercial metal structure that had a working fire from the interior. This commercial facility is better known as Gulf Coast Prestress.

According to Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon, the firefighters laid out a line from their second engine coming in. Following this measure, they fought the interior in the commercial structure at one point, but were unable to stop the fire. Quickly, they used ground monitors and heavy water until getting ahead of the fire.

Finally, the team used the hotspots from the ground and got the fire under control after midnight. The fire department laid in about 1700 feet of five inch line from a fire hydrant down the entrance drive.

There were 32 firefighters from four different departments and the American Medical Response (AMR) team along with assistance from the Pass Christian Police Department. The four units from Pass Christian Fire, Long Beach Fire, CRTC and Harrison County Fire Rescue fought this commercial fire.

The cause and determination is under investigation.

