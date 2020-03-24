by Brian Lamar, U.S. Navy Public Affairs

Monday, March 23, A trainee Sailor with the Naval Construction Training Center at Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC), Gulfport has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment.

The service member is currently enrolled in the Construction Inspector course at NCTC Gulfport and was tested on 18 Mar for COVID-19. He received a positive result today from Keesler Medical Center. In consultation with the NCBC Public Health team and in keeping with Navy Medicine’s Return to Work Guidelines/Flowchart for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the service member will be placed in Isolation for 14 days. The staff and students that had prolonged close contact (within 6 ft) with the service member will be placed in a ROM/Quarantine status for 14 days to self-monitor for any symptoms. We will coordinate a deep cleaning of the classroom where the course was being conducted with the installation prior to reconvening any course of instruction in that space. The Construction Inspector Course will be put on hold while the staff and students are Quarantined and the training staff will look to see if it is feasible to extend the class so that it can be completed with the students enrolled.

The Department of Defense has notified public health authorities of the positive test and has taken prudent precautions to ensure the (service member/dependent) is receiving the appropriate care, and the Sailor currently isolated at their home and restricted in movement in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

Contact tracing performed by public health officials is also underway.

The Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport has developed an aggressive mitigation strategy to minimize spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our force. The mitigation efforts include the following:

Medical Department representatives with necessary medical equipment reviewing screening checklists with all personnel coming aboard installation

Watch-standers outfitted with nitrile gloves/no physical touching

Enforcing social distancing; minimizing group gatherings

Conducting deep cleaning of the NCTC classroom space and common area with HTH (bleach) on a regular basis.

Placing antiseptic wipes and hand sanitizer throughout command, particularly in workspaces near computers, and common areas

Minimizing venues such as FFSC classes, MWR activities where virus spread can occur.

Testing/sample collection is now available at the onboard medical clinic.

The health and safety of our military service members and their families is critical for DoD mission success.

NCBC is working closely with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force and their families.

