Saturday afternoon, a bagger who works at the Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Commissary was the second that confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the Seabee base this week. The bagger went on sick leave 13 March, but was experiencing symptoms on 12 March.

For patrons who shopped in the commissary on 12 and 13 March who used bagging services are advised to self-monitor for symptoms for shortness of breath, severe coughing and fever. If you experience any of these symptoms, please call your physician immediately and isolate yourself away from other. Public Health Officials have determined that any shoppers that only had brief contact with the bagger are at low risk of having contracted COVID-19.

Analysis of the baggers contact history with commissary staff is underway now In order to determine the impact on commissary operations.

Tuesday, March 17 a civilian employee with the NCBC Naval Exchange tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment.

The Department of Defense has notified public health authorities of the positive test and has taken prudent precautions to ensure the employee is receiving appropriate care. In consultation with the State of Mississippi Public Health and Navy public health officials it was deemed that a quarantine for additional personnel was not needed due to the lack of exposure to other NEX employees/associates or patrons.

Contact tracing performed by public health officials is also underway.

The Navy is working closely with interagency partners to ensure we do everything possible to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our force and families.

For questions, contact NCBC Public Affairs at 228-871-3662 (office) or 831-241-1339 (cell).

(Information provided by Brian Lamar, NCBC Public Affairs)

