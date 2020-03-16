Gazebo Gazette

Legislative Democrats including the Mississippi House and Senate Democratic Caucuses along with the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus encourage the Governor, Speaker of the House and Lt. Governor to spend this week working on a host of bipartisan emergency measures that tackle two immediate concerns through a public statement.

“The Legislature should ensure health care providers have all the resources they need during this crisis. Second, we must ensure that every Mississippian has the financial wherewithal needed to take the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus,” announced the Legislative Democratic Caucus.

Following measures passage, the caucus asks the leadership to immediately pause the 2020 Legislative Session in order to demonstrate leadership in limiting community spread and social distancing. Additionally, the caucus expressed that the Legislature should not conduct the public’s regular business in private.

Finally, the caucus stated that the Legislature should establish/implement during this suspension:

Health Emergency Fund: Make $20 million available to the Governor to provide immediate grants to the MSDH, UMMC, FQCHs, hospitals, and county health departments.

Make $20 million available to the Governor to provide immediate grants to the MSDH, UMMC, FQCHs, hospitals, and county health departments. Emergency Medicaid Coverage: Seek all required waivers that would allow uninsured Mississippians to have COVID-19 testing and treatment covered under Medicaid.

Emergency Child Care Assistance: ensure that child care operators continue to be reimbursed under the CCBG at their average attendance level as of February 1, 2020.

Suspend work requirements for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

