Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce (MGCCC) opened their small business grant applications today. The Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach and Pass Christian Chambers of Commerce are all available at this web address: https://mscoastchamber.com/ deadlines/applications.

MGCCC encourages members to send the Chamber information on their business in order can share. Email MGCCC at info@mscoastchamber.com or add as a comment to chamber Facebook posts.

Any more information needed, please call or email CEO Adele Lyons at (228)604-0014 or Alyons@mscoastchamber.com.

