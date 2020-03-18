by Hunter Dawkins
The Long Beach School District (LBSD) hosted the grand opening for the new school tennis courts north of Harper McCaughan Elementary off Pineville Road after the Board of Trustees meeting last Tuesday night. This project started last year with funds received from the BP settlement.
Long Beach Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith noted that there are six tennis courts, but there is no #1 court because it was listed as 11 in honor of the eleven people that passed away during the Deepwater Horizon tragedy.