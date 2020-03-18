Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department announced a change in interaction with some members of the community to minimize officers’ exposure to COVID-19 (otherwise known as coronavirus) Wednesday morning.

The Long Beach Police are initiating an Alternative Call for Service Plan in an attempt to limit the number of contacts for its employees amid the coronavirus outbreak. Until further notice, officers may respond to complaints of nonviolent incidents that occurred in the past with a telephone call to the complainant. Incident reports can still be written and follow-up investigations will still occur.

Officers that come into potential contact of an individual with coronavirus have been issued Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). When officers do respond in person, the Long Beach Police Department asks if possible, the complaint meet them outside.

Additionally, the Long Beach Police Department requests citizens not to come to the police station for reporting non-emergency crimes. Citizens are encouraged to call the non-emergency Dispatch at 228-863-7292. Fingerprinting services and prescription drop-offs have been suspended at this time.

Finally, the Long Beach Police Department continues to ensure the safety of the community through proactive patrol and rapid response to in-progress criminal activity.

