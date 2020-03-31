by Hunter Dawkins

Long time Harrison County Tax Collector David LaRosa submitted his resignation letter to the Board of Supervisors for Wednesday’s special notice meeting due to medical reasons. LaRosa was elected to this position for his 6th term on November 5, 2019 while being opposed only in the party primary. This is a four year term.

In January, 34-year veteran Harrison County Deputy Tax Collector Denise Gill pleased guilty in court to falsifying mileage on travel reimbursement forms submitted to the county. LaRosa did place Gill on administrative leave until the result of the circuit court trial result.

Previously, LaRosa was elected four times to Harrison County Board of Supervisors and self-employed business person for 30 years- Delta Plumbing Co. and L&L Developers. This was a total of 50 years combined elected and business experience.

Like this: Like Loading...