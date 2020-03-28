Gazebo Gazette

Last Friday morning, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors reminded everyone in the general public that by Order of the Board the Harrison County Sand Beach (26 miles on Highway 90) is closed except to groups of ten (10) people or less in any one location and any group of 10 or less people who use the Sand Beach are encouraged to follow the social distancing recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Violation of the Board’s regulation made pursuant to Miss. Code. Ann. § 33-15-43 shall be punishable by a fine not exceeding Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) or imprisonment for not exceeding six (6) months or both if convicted.

Such is necessary in order to protect against the spread of the worldwide pandemic coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Board asks the general public to be mindful of the threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens and visitors to the county and follow the Board’s Order, plus the guidelines for “community mitigation strategies” to limit the spread of COVID-19,.

Recommendations for social distancing by the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) have proven to be an effective method for containing COVID–19.

Like this: Like Loading...