Gazebo Gazette

As more reports of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as “coronavirus” are being reported in the U.S., Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said Harrison County is closely monitoring the virus through reliable and factual data sources.

“We are closely monitoring COVID-19 through information provided by the Mississippi Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” Lacy said. “However, as there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Harrison County nor the State of Mississippi, we remain focused on the height of cold and flu and virus season. Some everyday sanitation and hygiene practices can help combat spreading the flu, the common cold, rotavirus and other contagious viruses.”

Lacy said washing one’s hands often with soap and water is one of the easiest ways to stop the spreading of any virus.

“The CDC recommends that if you are sick, then do not go to work nor send a sick child to school,” he said. “If you are sick with flu-like illness, the CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. After using a tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands. Wash your hands often with soap and hot water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub, but using hand sanitizer should not replace washing one’s hands unless in emergencies. It’s also a good idea to sanitize commonly-used items such as keyboards, doorknobs and telephones.”

The latest and most accurate information on COVID-19, influenza and other contagious viruses can be found at cdc.gov and msdh.ms.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...