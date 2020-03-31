Gazebo Gazette

The Gulf Coast Mental Health Center is meeting the needs of our clients by taking steps to provide mental health services remotely through telehealth services. This change is temporary and in response to the current circumstances presented by COVID-19.

Telehealth services are provided by one of the medical or therapy providers over the telephone or video rather than an office setting. Providers may be calling from an office number, blocked number or unfamiliar number. Communication between clients and the GCMHC will be vital to ensure telehealth meets individual’s needs.

Offices in Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, and Wiggins:

o 1600 Broad Avenue / Gulfport, MS 39501 / (228) 863-1132

o 819-B Central Avenue / Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 / (228) 467-1881

o 200 Coastal Paper Avenue / Wiggins, MS 39577 / (601) 928-2357

• Services continue for those children who were receiving therapy during school hours, and for children and adults who regularly receive services at the offices. Services also continue to be available for new clients.

• Offices are closed to the public. The only exception is for clients who currently receive medication via injection. If you have an injection appointment, please keep that appointment. Clients who receive injections who are positive for COVID-19 or suspect they have symptoms should call our office to speak with their medication prescriber.

• Therapists, Nurse Practitioners and Physicians will telephone clients for therapy or medication clinic appointments (without injection) at the time of the scheduled appointment. Providers may be calling from an office number, blocked number or unfamiliar number at the time of your appointment.

Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU):

15120 County Barn Road / Gulfport, MS 39503 / (228) 868-6524

• The CSU continues to provide inpatient mental health stabilization as court ordered and civil commitment. Precautions are being taken to monitor wellness of patients and staff and for continuous environmental sterilization.

Crossroads Recovery Center (CRC) alcohol and drug treatment:

15094 County Barn Road / Gulfport, MS 39503 / (228) 863-0091

• The CRC continues regular operations to provide alcohol and drug inpatient treatment. Precautions are being taken to monitor wellness of patients and staff and for continuous environmental sterilization.

• Outpatient alcohol and drug services are provided via telehealth. Providers may be calling from an office number, blocked number or unfamiliar number.

For mental health emergencies 24-hours a day, contact the Mobile Crisis Emergency Response Team (MCERT) at 1-800-681-0798.

Applicants for employment can learn about jobs and apply online at www.gcmhc.com.

For questions, please contact GCMHC offices or for more information, Contact: Stacy Miller, Executive Director at (228) 865-1718 / stacymiller@gcmhc.com

