by Hunter Dawkins

Outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Jackson Thursday afternoon, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said to the public to “stay at home” without issuing a state declaration for that action on the global pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Additionally, Reeves spoke about business sending home employees with an exception of “essential services.”

The significant issue of this press conference centered around the confusion between local governments and the latest state executive order, which did not declare a lockdown. Reeves did express a potential option for that in the future.

The governor expressed that a correction on the latest order will be sent to the local governments to show that the language does not override any municipal or county order.

According to Governor Reeves, Mississippians need to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more and no dine-in services at restaurants and bars across the state, use drive-thru and take-out, or delivery services for food.

Both Reeves and State Health Department Director Thomas Hobbs stressed that Mississippians should not visit hospitals, nursing homes, or other medical facilities except for personal emergency.

