Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order to further ramp up the state’s efforts to protect the health of Mississippians during the outbreak of COVID-19.

In a press conference outside the Governor’s Mansion, Governor Reeves announced the new executive order instructing Mississippians on social distancing measures to combat the spread, as well as detailing the full scope of the state’s decisive and quick response since the beginning of the outbreak.

“We know that every action we take has unintended consequences. Every action echoes throughout our communities, affecting thousands of peoples’ ability to earn a living, thousands of families, and hundreds of thousands of lives. These decisions have been among the hardest of my career,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

In this latest executive order, the Governor lays out new guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, including:

Mississippians must avoid non-essential gatherings of 10 people or more.

Suspending dine-in services at restaurants and bars across the state, instructing them to use drive-thru, take-out, or delivery services to get people food.

Mississippians must not to visit hospitals, nursing homes, or long-term care facilities.

Directing businesses to allow every employee possible to work from home.

Defining essential businesses to give clear guidance to partners at the local level and ensure no essential services are closed.

