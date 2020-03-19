by Hunter Dawkins

With the schools closed and grocery stores being out of food in certain places because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), the First United Methodist Church (UMC) in Long Beach was providing pancake dinners and backpack buddy bags on Wednesday night at the curbside delivery.

Perry Haley and son; Aiden Haley, were passing these items from the church for free in the back parking lot.

“We’re really just trying to help out people that are not sufficient with food this week,” said Perry Haley. “We understand people that are having problems with work, grocery shopping, or kids activities, which is why we are passing out both items to families that drive up.”

Haley expressed that these buddy bags consisted of foods for the kids during the week and this would help parents from going grocery shopping late at night.

“This church is always working on feeding people in need,” revealed Haley. “We have an open-table committee that feeds the homeless in Gulfport and this is always on our minds to do activities like this.”

The First UMC is located near the railroad tracks off Jeff Davis Avenue on Pine Street in downtown Long Beach.

