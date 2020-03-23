Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will now be keeping an active list of local COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing sites throughout the state.

The list has been provided to MSDH for local Mississippi emergency management agencies and local providers. It will be updated daily when positive cases are updated on the MSDH website (usually mid-morning).

Mississippi residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 AND severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.

The list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are as follows:

Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport

Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis

Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach

Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi

Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi

Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs

Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula

Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley

Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave

Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket

For contact information for these facilities, visit www.HealthyMS.com/covid-19. Keep up with the latest COVID-19 information by downloading the free MS Ready mobile app or follow MSDH by email and social media at www.HealthyMS.com/connect.

