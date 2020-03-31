by Hunter Dawkins

Following a first time District 8-5A Basketball Championship in 2018-19 and several victories over 6A classification opponents in the 2019-20 season, the Long Beach Boys Basketball Head Coach Brandon Cobb submitted his letter of resignation to the school district this week.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity I was given to lead the program for the past two years,” said Cobb. “I received a lot of support from the school, administration and community and will forever cherish the bonds created with my players.”

St. Stanislaus (SSC) alum Cobb was hired by Long Beach in the 2018-19 season, where he led the Bearcats to a 24-7 record, their district championship, and the first time they were undefeated in district play. Eventually, the Bearcats lost to eventual State Final Four Hattiesburg Tigers at home 68-61.

After losing four seniors; including two scholarship signees, the Bearcats struggled this year, finishing 9-19.

Recently, Cobb accepted an administrative opportunity at his alma mater, SSC. Cobb confirmed that the Long Beach School District accepted the letter of resignation and that he will not be coaching next year.

The Long Beach School District could not be reached for comment or when the search will begin.

