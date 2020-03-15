Gazebo Gazette

Carnival Cruise Lines announced Sunday morning that Carnival Valor and Carnival Freedom will dock at the State Port in Gulfport during the company’s voluntary month-long pause of its operations. The ships are expected to arrive Sunday and will remain in Gulfport until further notice.

Carnival Freedom is based in Galveston and Carnival Valor in New Orleans.

Port of Gulfport Director Jonathan Daniels said the Port spoke with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), with Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), and with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Daniels expressed crew members on board the ships will not be allowed to take shore leave.

