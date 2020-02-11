Gazebo Gazette

Shortly after 4pm Monday afternoon, Harrison County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of two camper trailers burning on Cronier Avenue in western Harrison County. Along with the help from Long Beach Fire Department and the Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), the county put out the fire with no reported injuries.

According to officials, no individuals were at home during the fire. Both trailers were destroyed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Any information about the incident, please contact (228)832-0638.

