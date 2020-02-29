Gazebo Gazette

Thursday afternoon, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Ray Patterson of Jackson County following a routine traffic stop in Pearl River County. Harrison County Investigators took Patterson after receiving warrants for armed robbery in Pass Christian more than a week ago.

Authorities were called to a house on Elm Road in Pass Christian on February 18 where a man had had sustained a gunshot wound was lying under a trailer. According to Harrison County Investigators, Patterson shot the man during an armed robbery.

This was the second incarceration for Patterson in Harrison County, where he was previously arrested nearly a decade ago on four charges of RICO Violations, possession & manufacturing crystal meth, and possession of precursors. Three of these charges were returned from court order and the suspect served probation in Pearl River County for the other.

The victim was rushed to the hospital following the incident on February 18, where he was taken to the Mobile, AL hospital for trauma and is currently stabilized.

Harrison County Officials took back Patterson and booked him to the Adult Detention Center on three charges, including aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of precursor. Pending his initial appearance, Patterson was given a $500,000 bond.

Like this: Like Loading...