Chronicling numerous images from different locations across South Mississippi, iconic photographer Alex North provided a unique look into the symbols of this location. After passing away from a lengthy virus Sunday, North left behind a legacy of photography that is unmatched.

Despite his family’s confirmation of being colorblind, North captured separate elements of weather and wildlife throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Unfortunately, North suffered from a virus before a recent trip to Israel and this sickness caught up with him upon return, according to several officials.

North’s family made a brief statement, saying “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our beloved Alex has passed away. Your appreciation and support of his zeal for capturing the natural wonders of our Gulf Coast through the camera lens were always drivers in his quest to please his fans. Constantly amazed at the wonders of God’s creation, Alex arose well before sunrise and beyond sunset each day to see what surprises the new dawn would bring. We are all beneficiaries of his passion.”

North was buried at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Long Beach Thursday after a Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Gulfport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Morning Star Pregnancy Center on 2204 24th Avenue Gulfport with a phone number of (228) 864-4221. Please indicate that the gift is “In Memory of Alex North.”

