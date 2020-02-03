Gazebo Gazette

The Board of Trustees of the Long Beach School District voted unanimously today to hire Ryan Ross as the new Varsity Head Football Coach.

Ross comes to Long Beach from Ocean Springs where he served nine years as the Ocean Springs Head Football Coach. He has 12 years of experience as a head coach taking his teams to the playoffs in eight of those 12 years. During his tenure in Ocean Springs, Ross took his team to the playoffs six of nine years including one region championship. Ross’s teams have earned him an overall 59%-win rate throughout his career as a head coach.

Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith is eager to see what Ross will bring to the Bearcat football program.

“I feel confident that a seasoned head coach of the caliber of Ryan Ross is exactly what our football program needs at this time. I welcome him to Long Beach where I am certain he will have the support of the community, school board and our entire administrative team,” Smith said.

After two months of sifting through many applications and conducting interviews, Athletic Director Russ Badeaux said that he is glad to bring this search to a close by hiring a well-established 6-A Mississippi public high school head coach.

“We are looking forward to a bright future with Coach Ross for our Long Beach Bearcat Football program,” Badeaux said.

