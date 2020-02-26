by Hunter Dawkins

Wednesday evening, February 26 at 1am, the Long Beach Police Department responded to a shooting near the 100 block of North Seashore Avenue. After arriving, the police officers found the body of Brandon Bodie of Long Beach, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Once the Long Beach Fire Department and the American Medical Response (AMR) came to the scene, Bodie was pronounced deceased.

During the course of of investigation, it was determined that Bodie and Kenneth J. Sellier of Long Beach got into an altercation inside a residence shared where the victim was shot multiple times.

Sellier was taken into custody and charged with one count of manslaughter. Previously, Sellier had been incarcerated multiple times for felony charges of credit card frauds and writing bad checks.

He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where his bond was set at $500,000.

Long Beach was assisted by the Gulfport Police Department Crime Scene Unit and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. If anyone has further information in reference to this incident, call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

