by Hunter Dawkins

Playing on the defensive side of the ball for most of the game was not easy for the Pass Christian Lady Pirates, but it took 100 minutes for the heavily favored Florence Lady Eagles to win the match on the soccer field 1-0. After neither team scored at Francis McDonald Field in Pass Christian Saturday evening in the second round of the Mississippi High School Activities Association Girls Soccer Playoffs, the rule book stated the teams must play two 10-minute overtimes.

Unfortunately, the Lady Pirates could not sustain the defensive endurance they showed for the first two periods, allowing a goal off of a deflection bounce in the first overtime at 7:26 left. The fight was on, as the Lady Pirates leaned on the offense with four shots on goal. Despite this aggressive approach, Pass High failed to score and the season came to a halt.

“From the git-go, we were on our heals,” said Pass Christian Lady Pirates Head Girls Soccer Coach Devin Griffith. “After halftime and we recuperated, we put them on their heals for the rest of the game. I could not have asked for more from these ladies because they gave everything they could.”

Lady Pirates Goalie Kiera Schwartz played the last few games with a torn ACL and Pass High won or tied in their last fifteen contests. Florence will play in the state championship game Saturday.

