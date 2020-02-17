Gazebo Gazette

Last week, Pass Christian Middle School (PCMS) students in the 6th grade gifted education classroom worked together to create escape games themed around the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The students created 16 games focusing on topics such as Lighthouses of MS, Mardi Gras, Stennis, Barrier Islands, George Ohr, Sports Hall of Fame, Marine Animals, Scenic Drive, and even PCMS.

The students had to create each clue needed to finish the game along with the outside of the door and the inside of the door using display boards. Locks were also attached to the doors and lock boxes, and students used UV pens, word puzzles, and riddles to create clues that helped participants find the combinations for the locks.

Additionally, the middle school students had the opportunity to design and 3D print any props needed for clues.

On Friday, parents and administrators came to solve the multi-step games. Sarah Badeaux, 6th grade gifted education teacher, went above and beyond in making community involvement a priority in her classroom for this event.

