by Calvin Ishee

A recommendation to use City employees to remove personal items from a condemned and unsafe property was met unfavorably by a majority of Board members as well as Public Works Director Russell Holliman. Due to extreme unsafe and unsanitary conditions, the property at 703 East North Street was condemned by the City back in 2019 and the owner was directed to demolish his mobile home.

According to City Attorney Malcolm Jones, the resident’s heath has worsened and he can’t physically meet the City’s demands on his property. By law, before the property can be demolished the residents items must be cataloged, removed and safely stored before the demolition can occur. The Board voted 4-1 to advertise for a professional company to remove the residents personal belongings from the mobile home.

The Board then tabled the consideration to award a contract to Gulf South Logistics for the demolition and debris removal of the condemned mobile home.

All of the recommendations made by the Pass Christian Planning Commission were unanimously approved by the Board. Several key changes included the abolishment of the Pass Christian Zoning Board of Adjustments, a SmartCode change which adds a RV Park to the Use Table and to the Definition of terms, and the approval of a new RV Ordinance. The new RV Ordinance change was directed by the Mayor and Board of Alderman in an effort to restrict future RV Park development within City limits.

The Board also approved facility and fee waivers for the Pass Christian Middle School Cheerleaders use of the Randolph Center for their annual banquet on February 20, 2020; the Pass Christian Elementary School for the use of Memorial Park on March 7, 2020 for their 5k run; the Pass Christian Library’s use of the City Courtroom March 14, 2020 for Linda Auld on Native Milkweed and March 28, 2020 for Poetry in the Pass; and PC Library’s use of Memorial Park on September 26, 2020 for an educational festival about butterflies.

In financial matters, the Board voted to approve accepting an insurance claim check of $3,025 from State Farm for damage to a decorative light fixture; approved spending $25,000 to support construction of the Trinity Dog Park; approved a water bill refund of $288.25; approved a $500 cash bond refund; approved $34,320.68 to Hurricane Electric for mobile and portable radios for the Fire Department; approved $212,650.07 Claims Docket and tabled a $4,000 reimbursement request for electrical damages to a boat in the PC Harbor that were caused by two wires that shorted together.

Interviews for the Pass Christian School Board have been set for February 11, 2020, 6 pm, at the Pass Christian Court Building. According to Marian Governor, PC City Clerk, “The interviews are open to the public. All candidates have been notified of date and time. Candidate presentations will be in alphabetical order of last name.” Four candidates are vying to serve the next term on the PC School Board which begins in March 2020: D. Christopher Daniel, Hunter Dawkins, Margaret Jean Kalif and Halle Ricketts.

Other approved agenda items included the reappointment of Lisa Smith and Rebecca O’Dwyer to the Pass Christian Planning Commission for the term ending 2024; May 16, 2020 officially proclaimed as Kid to Parks in the Pass and the formal bid opening for Installation of Commercial Remote Reading Water Meters. This initial installment of new water meter readers will be for Pass Christian businesses while residential water meter readers will be installed at a later date. A City Official noted that this effort will automate this process and will allow customers to check and monitor their water use on-line. Bids were announced as follows: Bottom 2 Top Construction $283,729.98, DNA Underground $243,643.00, Greater Gulf Development $379,985, Hudson Contracting $194,474, Twin L Construction $171,825, Necaise Brothers Construction Co $388,181.41 and Lagniappe Construction Company $307,509.46.

Like this: Like Loading...