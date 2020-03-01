Gazebo Gazette

Saturday afternoon, Harrison County Fire & Rescue responded to a brush fire consuming an abandoned boat north of the Timber Ridge community in Pass Christian across the Bayou Portage Coastal Preserve. The deserted vessel was destroyed with no one reported in sight.

The area was engulfed with flames for most of the day, as the Mississippi Forestry Commission helped as well. Over 150 acres were potentially burned in the county throughout the day as elusive winds got the fires out of control.

The community is reminded to handle property burning cautiously and not to burn while strong winds are gusting. Additionally, officials state do not leave a fire alone and have the means to clean it up.

Like this: Like Loading...