The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Gulf Coast Library and the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) Library are partnering to offer a workshop series on how to make libraries more accessible to patrons. “Making it Work: Accessibility in the Library” will be offered on Friday, Jan. 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the MGCCC Jefferson Davis campus, located at 2226 Switzer Rd., between Gulfport and Biloxi.

Jamie Stanfield, science, nursing and health librarian at the Gulf Coast Library, will present the session “Graphic Medicine.” Stanfield will discuss graphic novels and healthcare, showcasing how libraries can use graphic novels to reach reluctant readers and visual learners.

Jamie Olson, religious programs director at the de l’Epee Deaf Center, will present “American Sign Language for Librarians.” Olson will lead a discussion and teach participants the basic signs every librarian should know.

Aimee McGehee, support services coordinator at the MGCCC Jefferson Davis campus, will guide participants through a dialogue on common accessibility issues. The session will include role-playing activities designed for the everyday way of thinking.

Participants will receive continuing education credits from the Mississippi Library Commission. This event is open to all library staff and faculty, and a light breakfast will be served.

For more information, contact Jamie Stanfield at 228.214.3467 or Jamie.Stanfield@usm.edu; or Shake DeLozier at 228.897.3880 or Shake.Delozier@mgccc.edu.

Additionally, several online programs at The University of Southern Mississippi have been rated among the nation’s best in the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings.

The University’s online MBA program experienced the most impressive change in the 2020 rankings, climbing from No. 119 last year to No. 74 in the current list.

Additional programs earning recognition from U.S. News include:

Online bachelor’s degree programs ranked No 93 nationwide, first among Mississippi institutions.

Online bachelor’s degree program for veterans ranked No. 58 nationwide, first among Mississippi institutions.

Online master’s degree in nursing program ranked No. 66 nationwide, tied for first among Mississippi institutions.

USM has been offering online degree programs since 2011-2012. The majority of classes are recorded so students can access material.

