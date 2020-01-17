Gazebo Gazette

Thursday afternoon, two Pass Christian suspects were arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Robert Callahan and Ruben Nichols, Jr. of Pass Christian were incarcerated after investigators of the county Narcotics Division and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) executed a search warrant finding approximately two pounds of methampetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The residence was on St. Stephens Road in Pass Christian that included digital weigh scales and clear plastic bags indicative of processing and distributing methamphetamine.

Each suspect has been arrested on drug charges before in Harrison County.

Both suspects that were arrested on scene are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center awaiting initial appearance before a federal magistrate in the United States Circuit Court.

Like this: Like Loading...