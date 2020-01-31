Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Nancy Sammons of Long Beach. Additionally, the Long Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Sammons 81, who left her residence in Long Beach at approximately noon today going to the Long Beach Post Office in a white Nissan Versa with numerous stickers on the back window with a Mississippi tag number HAJ9938.

Sammons has not been seen since leaving her residence and suffers from a medical condition where she easily becomes confused and losses her memory. She is a white female with blond hair, hazel eyes, a light complexion, approx. 5’ 01” and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a multi colored sweater, a blue jacket, and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information about Sammons’ location, they are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981.

