Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Police Department request the public’s assistance with identifying an individual who committed a strong armed robbery in Pass Christian at approximately 10:00 on Saturday in the parking lot of a business located in Pass Christian off Highway 90.

The suspect took the victims purse by force and threats from a female who was returning to her vehicle and fled the scene in a light colored SUV or crossover type vehicle on Highway 90. Police said the suspect made threats to the victim, then took her purse by force and fled the scene on Highway 90 in a light-colored SUV or crossover.

Please call the Pass Christian Criminal Investigation Division with any information that assist with identifying this individual at (228)452-3301.

Like this: Like Loading...