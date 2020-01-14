Gazebo Gazette

Before leaving for winter break, Pass Christian Middle School (PCMS) teachers and administrators received the news that their very own 8th grade teacher, Savannah Rishel, was selected as the Pass Christian Public School District’s Teacher of the Year.

Rishel was voted as the PCMS Teacher of the Year for the 2018/2019 school year, which placed her in the pool of teachers to be considered for the District Teacher of the Year. This is an incredible honor, and according to her principals, fellow teachers, and students, there is no one more deserving of it than Rishel.

Rishel goes above and beyond her required duties as a teacher every single day to make a difference in the lives of others. Congratulations to Rishel for this achievement. Photo submitted by Pass Christian Middle School.

