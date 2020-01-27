Gazebo Gazette

Sunday evening, January 26 at approximately 7:30 pm, Investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department and the Biloxi Police Department served an arrest warrant on Zachary Lee Pacheco on McDonnell Avenue in Biloxi. Pacheco is being charged with Strong Armed Robbery that occurred on Saturday, January 25 outside a Pass Christian business.

Pacheco allegedly took the victims purse by force and threats from a female who was returning to her vehicle and fled the scene in a light colored SUV or crossover type vehicle on Highway 90. Police said the suspect made threats to the victim, then took her purse by force and fled the scene on Highway 90 in a light-colored SUV or crossover.

The suspect was immediately brought to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner set Pacheco’s Bond at $100,000.

Pacheco was developed as a suspect after the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers received a tip. The Pass Christian Police Department would like to thank the Biloxi Police Department, the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, coast media outlets and the public for their assistance during the investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...