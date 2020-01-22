Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department arrested Jami Bennett of Long Beach and Ryan Seward on Monday afternoon for charges with two counts of burglary of an auto and one count of burglary of a shed.

These arrests stem from an investigation where Bennett and Seward allegedly entered a shed and took vehicles belonging to the City of Long Beach on Saturday.

Bennett’s and Seward’s bonds were set at $25,000.00 per charge. Additionally, Seward was in violation of a probation warrant for burglary of a dwelling. Previously, Seward had been incarcerated twice before on felony charges of burglary of dwellings in Harrison County

Both suspects were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where they were incarcerated. If anyone has further information in reference to this incident, you are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981.

