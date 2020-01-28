by Hunter Dawkins

With an energetic Friday night crowd in Kiln, the West Harrison Hurricanes found a way to split 6A district games with the Hancock Hawks. The boys secured their first district 6A meeting by dominating Hancock all over the court 65-40. Earlier in the night, the girls were not as lucky dropping their tight contest to the Lady Hawks 46-33.

BOYS: West Harrison 65 Hancock 40

Hurricanes Guard Zarius Gill dropped down two straight 3-point baskets to begin the first period for West Harrison (8-14, 1-3). With a few additional buckets from Gill, Senior Brandon Brock, and Josiah Khan, the Hurricanes posted a 16-11 lead at the end of the first period.

All three players helped orchestrate a 22-8 run in the second period, with converted buckets and ten shots from the charity stripe. The halftime score was West Harrison 38 Hancock 19.

A brief shooting problem worked in the Hawks favor during the third period, but the Hawks couldn’t hold on to that. West Harrison Senior Guard Brock took control scoring 9 points to help finish on a 20-11 run and 65-40 win by the Hurricanes.

“We played defense tonight and when you play defense, you have a chance to beat good teams,” said West Harrison Head Basketball Coach Tommy Seawright. “We know if we want to be competitive in this district, we have to stop their best players.”

Brock led all scorers with 19 points while Gill finished with 17.

GIRLS: Hancock 46 West Harrison 33

Offensively, the Lady Hurricanes (11-11, 1-4) were out of sink for the whole night. Even scoring double digits in the second period, they could not find the answer.

West Harrison Senior Point Guard Alexis Morris scored 18 points and two 3-point baskets. No other player for the Lady Hurricanes had double digits.

Both West Harrison High School teams will play on the road at district opponent Harrison Central in Lyman on Friday.

