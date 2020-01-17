by Hunter Dawkins

Monday morning, numerous reviews were presented to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors for their monthly meeting at the second judicial county courthouse in Biloxi. After hearing and deliberating on the proposal, the board took the recommendation of Board Attorney Tim Holleman to sign two contracts authorizing the county to use multiple facilities if the Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) did not have room.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson explained the protocol that he must accomplish with every case, such as needing a writ from the court. Following this discussion along with explanation from services that were needed, the board approved unanimously.

As the county heard the recommendation of the planning commission, the board unanimously accepted a change in the zoning district classification for subdividing property with an existing house near the West Orange Grove community.

Subsequently, Sheriff Peterson expressed a total of 867 inmates, 108 misdemeanors, and 65 Federal housed prisoners at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in his monthly report. When the sheriff completed the review, the Board of Supervisors unanimously authorized the quarterly report for the funding of the Law Enforcement Training Academy, which is under construction and a contract between the automatic card, inc. and the Sheriff’s Office to continue services at the prison.

In other actions, the board unanimously approved the Interlocal Governmental Cooperation Agreement with the Harrison County Utility Authority for the next four years, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for four years, and a resolution to honor Harrison County Coroner Gary T. Hargrove for his retirement.

The next meeting will be on January 3 at the First Judicial Courthouse in Gulfport at 9:30am.

