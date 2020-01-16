by Hunter Dawkins

After having one of the most successful Cinderella stories from the 2019 Pass Christian Pirates football program, the school hired it’s second central Mississippi, successful football coach in two years officially Thursday.

The Pass Christian School District announced its selection of Patrick “Chase” Carmody as our new Head Football Coach. Coming from a football family, where his grandfather orchestrated the University of Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles defense in the the early 1980s, Coach Carmody took an unusual path.

Coach Carmody is a 2004 graduate of Madison Central High School. After finishing high school, Coach Carmody attended and played football at Southwest Community College and Delta State University. Following his graduation from Delta State, he attended the University of Mississippi School of Law, where he earned a juris doctorate (JD) and became a member of the Mississippi Bar Association.

Carmody began his coaching career at Pearl High School in 2012 as a Defensive Line coach. In 2015, he moved to Madison Central where he coached the Defensive Line, before returning to Pearl High School.

At Pearl High School since 2016, Coach Carmody served as Defensive Coordinator for four seasons. During that time, Pearl High School won the 2016 and 2017 South State Championships as well as the 2017 6A State Championship. Similar to his grandfather’s reputation, Carmody’s defense ranked first in 6A scoring allowing just 9.94 points per game during the 16-0 undefeated State Championship season.

Coach Carmody is married to Mrs. Shannon Carmody and they have a two year old daughter, Collins.

Pass Christian Athletic Director Tim Ladner stated “We believe Coach Chase Carmody is ready to guide the Pirate football program to new successes, while remaining Committed to Excellence.”

