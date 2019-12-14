by Hunter Dawkins

The cards were on the table for another intense matchup on the basketball court between Bay High and St. Stanislaus (SSC) where the end of the first period near half-court buzzer-beater from Tigers Forward Kyren Galloway tied the game 14-14. However, the Tigers ran away with this contest, outscoring the Rockachaws 57-37 the rest of the game at Wilmer Seymour Gymnasium in Bay St. Louis and a final score 71-51 Bay High victory.

“We certainly played a game of two halves,” said St. Stanislaus Head Basketball Coach Aaron Dunklin. “The first half we came out and executed, the second half we let the game get away from us.”

In the legendary “across the street” rivalry, the Tigers (8-2) hosted the Rockachaws (3-6) where the records for the current season hardly ever matter. The Rockachaws jumped on the Tigers with an early shooting performance from SSC guard Nour Tayara, who knocked down three straight jumpers; including a three-point play with a foul from the Tigers.

Bay High battled back, as Galloway converted the final eights points of the period to tie the game at fourteen after one.

SSC opened the second period with a three-point basket from Tayara, but this was the last lead of the game from the Rockachaws. The Tigers went on an eight-point run before Rockachaws Coach Dunklin called a timeout. Finishing with only five more points to end the half, the score was 26-22 at the end of the half.

Coming out of the gates, the Bay High Tigers opened up with a seven-point run before the Rockachaws called a timeout at 5:54. Tayara finally hit the Rockachaws first field goal with five minutes left in the period, but the damage was done as Bay High ended the period with a 48-35 lead.

Scrambling to make up points, SSC Senior Brandon Bordelon chipped in a few baskets before the Tigers called a timeout with 3:18 left in the game. Bay High converted eleven shots from the charity stripes (free throws) to end any thoughts of an SSC comeback.

Closing on a 23-16 final period score, the Bay High Tigers easily beat the Rockachaws 71-51.

SSC Guard Tayara led all scorers with 22 points, along with three 3-point baskets while Bordelon paced the Rockachaws with 10 points. Bay High had four players reach double digits in points, but were led by Galloway with 20.

St. Stanislaus hosts the “War on the Shore” tournament at the Brother Peter Memorial Gymnasium next Saturday.

