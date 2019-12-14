by Hunter Dawkins

The 34th Annual Christmas in the Pass was filled with holiday cheer and plentiful celebrations throughout the city. City government officials and business owners in downtown Pass Christian were pleasantly surprised with the turnout Friday before the parade.

“It’s been going on for a long time,” said Pass Christian Mayor Leo “Chipper McDermott when speaking about the history of the event. “This is the time of year you generate business since most are happy now.”

Unquestionably, several new business owners were delighted by the activities for different generations, such as The Whiskey Bar owner; Mary Catherine Scriber. “This is our inaugural event, so we’re really excited,” said Scriber. “The crowd has been fantastic and we have prepared for this event through decoration and live music.”

Additionally, Scriber expressed an appreciation for the opportunity to showcase the bar sponsored by the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce. This event was hosted by the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce for the second year and appears to be gaining traction from last year.

The Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman was excited about this year’s event due to safety being a top priority, as a few barricades and lights were on Highway 90 near downtown. Freeman stated there being no serious occurences this year and was grateful from the police department for citizen safety.

