Convicted Serial Killer Samuel Little began confessing to over 93 murders over the course of three decades nearly a year ago, including the killing of five women from the Gulfport area. Monday afternoon, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson requested the assistance to identify a remaining victim of Little from Gulfport.

So far, three of the victims have been identified and the Sheriff’s Office recently received additional information about another Little victim. The mass murderer drew a sketch of the victim that resembles her appearance, which the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office will pass out informational flyers along with social media posts. This victim was reported to have died from strangulation and thrown off a cliff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed his involvement in at least 50 murders, which makes Little the most prolific serial killer in United States history.

After his conviction of nine murders in three states November 2014, Little is serving his life sentence without the possibility of parole at the California State Prison in Los Angeles County.

Sheriff Peterson asks upon recognition of the victim or recollection, to contact the Harrison County Criminal Investigations Division at (228)896-0678, email coldcases@harrisoncountysheriff.com or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

