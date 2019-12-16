Gazebo Gazette

A risk for severe weather later this afternoon through overnight tonight – possibly extending into early Tuesday morning for far eastern areas. Latest short-range weather models continue to indicate the potential for strong/possibly severe cells to form out ahead of a developing line of storms.

This would include areas or generally along/west of I-55 and could begin as early as early/mid afternoon. Confidence of this occurring is low – and is dependent if sunshine breaks out morning/early afternoon.

Storms will consolidate into a broken line and quickly race east late afternoon, evening and into the overnight hours and possibly as late as early Tuesday morning for the Mississippi coastline/adjacent marine areas.

Continue to monitor conditions later today, advisories, watches or warnings that could be issued across the Coast. Secure outside decorations that could be effected by higher winds and make sure there is a way to receive weather alerts.

A chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Showers and thunderstorms before 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Some of the storms could be severe. Patchy fog between 3am and 5am. Low around 48. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

