by Hunter Dawkins

The end of the cinderella story for the 2019 Pass Christian High School (PCHS) football team officially happened more than a month ago in the second round of the Mississippi High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) 4A Playoffs against the South Pike Eagles. However, the head coach that helped organize a record setting offense (409 points scored) and won the first playoff game in the history of the program; Blake Pennock, officially will resign from his position Tuesday afternoon at the Pass Christian School Board of Trustees meeting. According to a statement released to The Gazebo Gazette by the Pass Christian School District, “Coach Blake Pennock; the PCHS head football coach, has tendered his resignation effective December 31, 2019.”

“I want to thank the Pass Christian School District and the community for their support of me and my family,” expressed Pennock to The Gazebo Gazette Monday afternoon. “Although our time was short, I poured my heart and soul into the program. I will forever be proud of the players and coaches for what we were able to accomplish this season and I feel confident the program is on an upward trajectory.”

Coach Pennock was hired close to a year ago from Clinton High School where he had served as the offensive coordinator since 2014, helping them win the 2016 6A State Championship. Before this, he served on the successful University of Southern Mississippi football and the Oak Grove High School coaching staffs.

“While serving as head coach, our team proved what we have known all along – they are mighty!,” said Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers in a released statement. “The Pass Christian School District Administration would like to wish Coach Pennock well in his future endeavors. Our focus now turns to finding the coach who will build on this year’s team success.”

Sources have unofficially reported that Pennock has accepted the head football coaching position at a Jackson County school, pending school board approval.

Pass Christian High School is accepting applications online at https://www.pc.k12.ms.us for the position of Head High School Football Coach. Contact Pass Christian Athletic Director Coach Tim Ladner at (228)222-0170 or tladner2@pc.k12.ms.us for additional information.

